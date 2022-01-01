China eyes closer friendship, cooperation with Nicaragua: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 14:21, January 01, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- China looks forward to closer friendship and cooperation with Nicaragua, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks while responding to the reopening of the Chinese Embassy in Nicaragua.

On Dec. 31, 2021 local time, the Chinese Embassy in Nicaragua held a solemn reopening ceremony, Zhao said, adding that all Chinese diplomats posted in Nicaragua, Nicaraguan government officials, local eminent figures from various sectors, representatives of local Chinese institutions and communities, and representatives of foreign missions in Nicaragua attended the ceremony.

"After the resumption of diplomatic relations between China and Nicaragua, the two sides agreed to establish embassies in each other's country as early as possible," Zhao said.

"Thanks to the concerted efforts of the two sides, within less than one month after the resumption of the diplomatic ties, the five-starred red flag of China is once again raised in Nicaragua after 31 years," Zhao said, adding that this again shows that upholding the one-China principle is an overriding trend that represents international justice and enjoys popular support.

The resumption of diplomatic ties between China and Nicaragua serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both sides and is welcomed and supported by the two peoples, according to the spokesperson.

"China is ready to work with Nicaragua to enhance friendly exchanges, promote practical cooperation in various sectors, open up new prospects in the bilateral relations, and let our friendship take root, blossom and bear fruit to benefit the two countries and two peoples," Zhao said.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)