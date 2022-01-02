China reopens its embassy in Nicaragua

China officially reopens its embassy in Managua, Nicaragua, Dec. 31, 2021, after the two countries resumed diplomatic relations on Dec. 10. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

MANAGUA, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday officially reopened its embassy in Nicaragua after the two countries resumed diplomatic relations on Dec. 10.

The ceremony, held at the new location of the embassy in the capital Managua, was inaugurated by Yu Bo, representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada.

In his speech, Yu said that the one-China principle is the consensus of the international community and a universally recognized norm governing international relations. It shows an overriding trend that represents international justice and enjoys popular support.

Nicaragua's decision to resume diplomatic relations with China not only conforms to the historical trend and the trend of the times, but also fully serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both countries, said Yu.

China welcomes the Nicaraguan side to actively participate in the Global Development Initiative and join the Belt and Road Initiative at an early date, said Yu, adding that China stands ready to work with Nicaragua and Latin American countries to build China-Latin America relations characterized by equality, mutual benefit, innovation, opening-up, and benefit for the people in a new era, and advance the joint building of a China-Latin America community with a shared future.

For his part, Moncada expressed his gratitude to the Chinese leaders, government and people for a brotherly friendship with Nicaragua. He said the resumption of diplomatic ties between Nicaragua and China is supported by the overwhelming majority of the two peoples.

Nicaragua will adhere to the one-China principle and join forces with China to move towards a new international order featuring multi-polarization, peace, social justice and equity as well as the realization of human development and progress, the foreign minister said.

After the resumption of diplomatic ties, Nicaragua and China have entered a new stage of diplomacy, friendship and cooperative relations, in which the two sides will carry out cooperation in various fields such as trade, science and technology, education, health, culture and art, sports, media and information technology, Moncada added.

Presidential Advisor Laureano Ortega Murillo said Nicaragua fully recognizes the Chinese values of people-oriented, solidarity and friendliness in China's realization of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, poverty alleviation and cooperation in fighting against COVID-19.

The two sides will jointly formulate an agenda for developing Nicaragua-China ties, strengthen bilateral exchanges, enhance brotherhood and strengthen mutually beneficial relations, to take a path of common progress and development, he added.

More than 200 people attended the ceremony, including the president of Nicaragua's National Assembly, central and local government officials, military and police officials, representatives of foreign missions and international organizations in Nicaragua, and representatives of Chinese companies and overseas Chinese in Nicaragua.

On Dec. 10, China and Nicaragua signed the joint communique on the resumption of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Nicaragua. The two governments have decided to recognize each other and resume diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level, effective from the date of signature of this communique.

