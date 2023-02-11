Home>>
China's auto import volume, value fall in 2022
(Xinhua) 15:54, February 11, 2023
BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's auto import volume fell 6.5 percent year on year in 2022, with import value slightly down, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.
Last year, the number of sedans, SUVs, and minibuses imported into China all posted year-on-year declines. The three types of vehicles accounted for 93.5 percent of China's total auto imports.
In December, auto import volume fell 7.2 percent from November but grew 6.6 percent from a year ago. Import value dived 16.4 percent from November, and logged a 15.6 percent year-on-year decline.
In 2022, auto sales rose 2.1 percent year on year to 26.86 million units in China, the world's largest automobile market.
