China's auto exports increase steadily in January

Xinhua) 16:46, February 10, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's automobile exports saw a steady increase last month, industry data shows.

A total of 301,000 vehicles were exported in January, up 30.1 percent from a year ago, said the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

In breakdown, passenger car exports rose 35.6 percent year on year to 250,000 units, while exports of commercial vehicles climbed 8.1 percent from a year ago to 50,000 units.

In the same period, exports of new-energy vehicles jumped 48.2 percent year on year to 83,000 units.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)