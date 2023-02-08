Home>>
Chinese automaker Geely sees growing overseas sales in January
(Xinhua) 13:04, February 08, 2023
SHANGHAI, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. reported growing vehicle sales in overseas markets in January, the company said on Tuesday.
Geely exported 15,105 vehicles in January, up about 9 percent year on year. The sales grew 35 percent year on year in the Middle East, 36 percent in Latin America, and 393 percent in the pan-European market.
In January, Geely sold a total of 103,452 vehicles. In 2023, the company set an annual sales target of 1.65 million vehicles.
