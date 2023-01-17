Geely-owned Chinese car brand enters Israeli market

January 17, 2023

JERUSALEM, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Another Chinese automobile brand, Lynk &Co owned by China's Geely Automobile Holding Group, was unveiled in Israel at a press conference on Monday.

The model sold in Israel is the plug-in hybrid model Lynk &Co 01, a compact crossover SUV jointly developed by Lynk &Co and Swedish-based Volvo Cars, which is also owned by Geely.

It can travel about 70 km using only electricity and could switch to a gasoline engine when the battery is depleted.

"One of the reasons for choosing Israel is that we are an urban brand, and Israel is an urbanized country," Peng Bing, marketing and market development manager at Lynk &Co APAC told Xinhua.

"Also, Israel is a hi-tech-based country, which is entering the electric vehicle era," he noted, adding that by the beginning of 2024, the company plans to offer pure electric models in Israel as well.

"Israeli people have global vision and acceptance of new brands," he said.

The Geely model, Geometry C, was the best-selling electric vehicle in Israel in 2022, after selling 5,381 units in the country throughout the year.

