China's Geely, local partner provide medical aid to Malaysia against COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 (Xinhua) -- China's Geely Holding Group and its local partner DRB-HICOM, who jointly own and operate Malaysia's national carmaker Proton, has handed over an assortment of medical aid to the Malaysian government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said Thursday.

The donation, consisting of disposable three-ply surgical masks, protective medical clothing, medical goggles and PL 700 ADV ventilators, will be distributed to 55 hospitals located throughout Malaysia that have been earmarked by the Ministry of Health, said Geely.

In addition to the medical supplies, Proton has loaned 50 units of the Proton X70 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to the Ministry of Health to ease their logistical operations and the carmaker has also produced 60,000 units of face shields at its Malaysian factory, according to Geely.