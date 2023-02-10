We Are China

Chinese automaker SAIC Motor expects robust sales in 2023

Xinhua) 09:10, February 10, 2023

Workers work at the assembly workshop of automaker SAIC Motor Company's Lingang base in Shanghai, east China, April 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

SHANGHAI, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- SAIC Motor, China's main carmaker, has set its 2023 sales target at 6 million vehicles, including 1.2 million units for overseas, the company said on Thursday.

Meeting fast-growing demand in overseas markets, the Shanghai-based carmaker shipped 21,600 vehicles overseas during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday in January, setting a new weekly record.

The company said it also expects to sell 1.5 million new-energy vehicles this year. It sold over 1.07 million new-energy vehicles last year.

SAIC Motor sold over 5.3 million vehicles in 2022, ranking first in China for the 17th consecutive year.

