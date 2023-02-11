China's Chengdu records 4,700 int'l freight train trips in 2022

Xinhua)

CHENGDU, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, handled over 4,700 international freight train trips in 2022, up 12 percent year on year, local authorities said.

The city's international freight train service, which was launched in 2013, boosted Sichuan's average import and export volume by more than 12 billion U.S. dollars annually between 2013 and 2022, Chengdu Customs said.

During the period, the Chengdu International Railway Port operated more than 20,000 international freight train trips, linking with more than 130 cities across the world, opening a channel for enterprises in western China to expand business opportunities in the world, the customs said.

