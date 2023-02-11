Cambodian PM lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:36, February 11, 2023

Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Sen lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

