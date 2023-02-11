Chinese vice premier, Cambodian PM attend business, investment and tourism forum

Xinhua) 10:40, February 11, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Sen attend the opening ceremony of the China-Cambodia business, investment and tourism forum in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Sen on Friday attended the opening ceremony of the China-Cambodia business, investment and tourism forum.

The forum was held in Beijing, attended by some 300 government and business representatives from the two countries.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cambodia, Hu said while addressing the forum.

China is willing to strengthen the synergy of bilateral development strategies, deepen trade and investment cooperation, expand cultural and tourism exchanges, and advance the construction of a China-Cambodia community with a shared future, Hu said.

Hun Sen said that Cambodia and China cooperate closely on the economy, trade, investment and tourism. He called for bilateral development strategies to be synergized and for cooperation in business, infrastructure and tourism to be deepened.

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua addresses the opening ceremony of the China-Cambodia business, investment and tourism forum in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)