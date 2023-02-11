Chinese premier holds talks with Cambodian PM

Xinhua) 10:37, February 11, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang holds a welcoming ceremony for Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Sen ahead of their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held talks with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Sen on Friday in Beijing.

Li extended a welcome to Hun Sen on his visit after the Chinese Lunar New Year. He said that since China and Cambodia established diplomatic relations 65 years ago, the two countries have deepened their relations on the basis of mutual respect and equal treatment.

China attaches great importance to relations with Cambodia, Li said, adding that China supports Cambodia in choosing a development path suited to its national conditions, and that China is willing to provide assistance to the best of its capability to achieve win-win results.

Li called on the two countries to enhance strategic communication, continue to support each other firmly on issues concerning core interests and major concerns, and deepen practical cooperation and people-to-people exchanges to further benefit the two peoples.

Noting the complementary strengths of China-Cambodia cooperation, Li called on the two sides to give full play to the benefits of the China-Cambodia free trade agreement and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership to enhance industrial chain cooperation and upgrade cooperation in trade and investment.

China stands ready to promote the direct import of Cambodian agricultural products, Li said, urging the two countries to give full play to bilateral cooperation mechanisms in capacity and investment to enhance infrastructure construction cooperation.

While pursuing an energy transformation and upgrading itself, China is willing to make contributions to Cambodia's green economy, energy conservation and emissions reduction, he added.

Noting that China has prioritized resuming and increasing direct flights with Cambodia, Li voiced the hope that the two countries will enhance law enforcement and security cooperation, making the China-Cambodia Friendship Year a success.

Li said that China and ASEAN are comprehensive strategic partners with a shared future, and China has always regarded ASEAN as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy. China firmly supports ASEAN's unity and strength, its centrality in regional cooperation, and its greater role in international and regional affairs.

Li said that China appreciates the positive and constructive role Cambodia played in promoting China-ASEAN relations when it held the rotating ASEAN presidency last year, and stands ready to work with ASEAN member states to promote the development of the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership and safeguard regional stability and world peace.

Noting that the friendship between Cambodia and China is unbreakable, Hun Sen said that the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries is constantly deepening. The Cambodian side adheres firmly to the one-China policy and stands ready to take the opportunities presented by the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties with China to advance high-quality cooperation in fields such as politics, production capacity, agriculture, energy, finance, law enforcement security, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and jointly build a Cambodia-China community with a shared future.

Hun Sen welcomed Chinese tourists to visit Cambodia. He thanked China for its support of Cambodia's chairing of ASEAN, and expressed a readiness to work with China to deepen cooperation between ASEAN and China, promote regional connectivity, and safeguard regional peace and development.

After the talks, Li and Hun Sen announced the launch of the China-Cambodia Friendship Year, and witnessed the signing of a series of cooperation documents.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Sen attend the launch of the China-Cambodia Friendship Year after their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang holds talks with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Sen at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang holds talks with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Sen at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

