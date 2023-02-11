Senior Chinese, Cambodian military officials meet in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:41, February 11, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, on Friday met with Hun Manet, deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and commander of the Royal Cambodian Army.

Zhang said the China-Cambodia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership has continued to consolidate, and as an important part of the relationship, military relations between the two countries have also deepened over time.

China will take the opportunities presented by the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cambodia and the China-Cambodia Friendship Year to enhance practical cooperation between the two militaries in various areas, Zhang added.

Hun Manet said that Cambodia stands firm in upholding the one-China policy and is willing to advance the joint building of Belt and Road with China.

Hun Manet also said that Cambodia will work with China to deepen practical cooperation between the two militaries.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)