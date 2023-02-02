Philippines boosts safety, quality production of durians for China

Xinhua) 09:31, February 02, 2023

MANILA, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines is implementing measures to ensure the production of safe and high-quality durians and other tropical fruits for export to China, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the office said the Department of Agriculture, which Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos heads, is spearheading efforts to produce Grade-A durian for the Chinese market after the Philippines clinched a deal to export durians to China.

The agency oversees the ongoing registration of exporters, packing facility operators, and durian growers, with five licensed exporters, six licensed packing facility operators, and 65 registered durian growers registered in the southern Philippine Davao Region to date.

The government provides financial assistance and support to durian growers and farmer cooperatives.

As part of the strategy, the government will soon launch training sessions for quarantine officers, inspectors, and other stakeholders on durian pests and diseases. The training will include topics on cultural management to improve technical knowledge, further ensuring the quality of fresh durian for export to the Chinese market.

Marcos secured the deal during his visit to China in January.

After returning home, Marcos noted that agricultural cooperation between the two countries opens the door to greater trade opportunities.

The demand for durian is estimated to be higher than the 150 million U.S. dollars worth of exports during the first year of the implementation of the deal.

Some Chinese firms have already made purchase commitments for 2023.

The Department of Agriculture will continue to work closely with the General Administration of Customs of China to facilitate the virtual audit of additional packing facilities and farms.

The Philippines will export durian from an initial list of registered farms in major durian production areas of Davao City, Davao del Sur, and North Cotabato. The department will identify potential areas for expansion to sustain the durian export.

The deal is seen to generate at least 10,000 direct and indirect jobs.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)