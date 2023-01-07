Philippine president expects "greater, deeper and stronger partnership" with China

Xinhua) 10:03, January 07, 2023

MANILA, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- The "strengthening relationship" between the Philippines and China "can only smooth the way to a greater, deeper and stronger partnership," Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. said on Thursday.

Marcos made the remarks after returning to Manila after a three-day "fruitful" state visit to China.

Describing China as "an important bilateral partner," Marcos expected that bilateral ties will be strengthened in many areas, including agriculture, education, energy, environment, infrastructure, science and technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

"As we embark on a new chapter of our bilateral ties," said Marcos, his country and China share the commitment to ensuring that both sides will "continue the positive trajectory of our relations," which have been elevated to a comprehensive strategic cooperation since 2018.

"We are more than willing to cooperate whenever possible," he said.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)