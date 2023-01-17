Philippines wishes to boost ties with China in new year

Xinhua

MANILA, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos on Monday expressed his wish that his country and China will strengthen ties in the new year.

"Allow me to extend my warmest greetings as we welcome the Chinese New Year," Marcos said in a video message during a celebration held by the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year to be celebrated this weekend.

This occasion provides an opportunity to look into the cultural and historical richness and strengthen the ties that bind the peoples of both countries, Marcos added.

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said the upcoming Rabbit Year "marks a fresh start and rejuvenation" for the peoples of the two countries.

With Marcos' substantive state visit to China early this month, the vice president said she looks forward to closer bilateral ties between the Philippines and China "based on mutual trust and mutual respect."

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian stressed the need to "gear up the important consensus" forged during Marcos' Beijing visit "to new heights."

"Deepening friendly cooperation is what our peoples long for," Huang said, adding that both sides shall further promote the people-to-people exchanges.

"We are neighbors that can not be moved away. Therefore, we have every reason to share a peaceful neighborhood and no reason to attrit each other," Huang added.

