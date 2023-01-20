China-gifted riverside park opens in Philippine capital

Xinhua) 14:01, January 20, 2023

MANILA, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Filipinos can now walk safely and leisurely to enjoy the newly-opened linear riverside park gifted by China here on Friday.

Philippine Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan said the surrounding park of the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge "symbolize the mutual understanding and friendship" between the Philippines and China.

A modern state-of-the-art bridge connecting two busy districts in Manila City, the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge is one of the two China-gifted bridges in Metro Manila. The bridge opened in April last year.

With a total length of 680 meters, the bridge is a four-lane 70-meter long and 21.65-meter wide basket-handle tied steel arch bridge connecting Metro Manila's busiest districts.

Bonoan said the park complements "the impressive sight of the bridge."

"The park will not only bring benefits to the environment but also serve as a place for leisure, meetings, and recreational activities for people of all ages," he said in a speech at the ceremonial opening of the park on Friday.

He thanked China for its support over the years. Aside from the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge, the Chinese government also donated the Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge in Makati City, which opened to motorists last year.

"We appreciate (China's) support to our country's infrastructure agenda," Bonoan said. "Our countries have long shared a history of good relations which we carry up to this day."

China's Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said the park adds a beautiful landscape to the bridge that will attract commuters and visitors.

Huang said the Chinese government officially handed over the two projects when Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos made his state visit to China earlier this month, during which 14 intergovernmental cooperation agreements have been signed, injecting "stronger impetus" into the economic development of both countries.

"I would like to reiterate our continued commitment to supporting the Philippines in your achievement of greater goals of development, which hopefully will be underpinned by more of our cooperation projects like this one," Huang said.

