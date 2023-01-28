Ski resorts in east China make full preparations during Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua) 08:17, January 28, 2023

People experience skiing at a ski resort in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 25, 2023. During the Spring Festival holiday, ski resorts in Qingdao have made full preparations to improve consumption experience and meet the demand of an increasing number of tourists. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People experience skiing at a ski resort in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 25, 2023. During the Spring Festival holiday, ski resorts in Qingdao have made full preparations to improve consumption experience and meet the demand of an increasing number of tourists. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A tourist picks ski equipment at a ski resort in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 25, 2023. During the Spring Festival holiday, ski resorts in Qingdao have made full preparations to improve consumption experience and meet the demand of an increasing number of tourists. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People experience skiing at a ski resort in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 25, 2023. During the Spring Festival holiday, ski resorts in Qingdao have made full preparations to improve consumption experience and meet the demand of an increasing number of tourists. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People take the "magic carpet" ski lift at a ski resort in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 25, 2023. During the Spring Festival holiday, ski resorts in Qingdao have made full preparations to improve consumption experience and meet the demand of an increasing number of tourists. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People have fun at a ski resort in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 25, 2023. During the Spring Festival holiday, ski resorts in Qingdao have made full preparations to improve consumption experience and meet the demand of an increasing number of tourists. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A ski instructor gives instructions at a ski resort in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 25, 2023. During the Spring Festival holiday, ski resorts in Qingdao have made full preparations to improve consumption experience and meet the demand of an increasing number of tourists. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)