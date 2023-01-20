China to ensure adequate market supply for upcoming holiday

January 20, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China is poised to ensure adequate supply of daily necessities and stable prices during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

Wholesale markets and chain stores nationwide are stocking 20-30 percent more necessity goods compared with the average amount, said Vice Minister of Commerce Sheng Qiuping at a press conference.

From Jan. 1 to 17, the transaction volume of pork, chicken and fruit at 200 major wholesale markets across the country expanded by 6.7 percent, 6.4 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively, from the same period last year on the Chinese lunar calendar, Sheng said.

As of Wednesday, the average price of grain and edible oil remained flat compared with a week ago, while that of pork dropped by 2.7 percent week on week.

The average price of 30 key types of vegetables rose by 9.2 percent, affected by seasonal factors, but saw a 5-percent decline year on year on the lunar calendar, according to Sheng.

The ministry will launch a wide range of promotional activities, including online shopping festivals and feasts of Chinese cuisine, to boost consumption as well as the festive mood during the holiday, he said.

The Spring Festival holiday, an occasion when Chinese people traditionally travel home for family reunions, runs from Jan. 21 to 27 this year.

