China launches anti-piracy campaign for Spring Festival box office
BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Relevant Chinese authorities have jointly launched a targeted campaign to protect the copyrights of movies to be screened during the Spring Festival holiday season.
This year's Lunar New Year falls on Jan. 22, and as that date approaches, a number of cinematic works will be released at China's box office.
Initiated by the National Copyright Administration, the China Film Administration, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the campaign will issue reminders to major internet servers and cinemas, and intensify routine law enforcement and online inspections.
It will also step up copyright supervision and monitoring for relevant service providers, and redouble efforts in the investigation and handling of cases involving the illegal recording and circulation of pirated movies.
Photos
Related Stories
- China to ensure adequate market supply for upcoming holiday
- East China's Yantai Port sees busy days ahead of Spring Festival
- People enjoy Spring Festival atmosphere across China
- In pics: Spring Festival travel rush in Shenzhen, south China
- Villagers rush to complete overseas orders while embracing Spring Festival
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.