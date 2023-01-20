China launches anti-piracy campaign for Spring Festival box office

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Relevant Chinese authorities have jointly launched a targeted campaign to protect the copyrights of movies to be screened during the Spring Festival holiday season.

This year's Lunar New Year falls on Jan. 22, and as that date approaches, a number of cinematic works will be released at China's box office.

Initiated by the National Copyright Administration, the China Film Administration, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the campaign will issue reminders to major internet servers and cinemas, and intensify routine law enforcement and online inspections.

It will also step up copyright supervision and monitoring for relevant service providers, and redouble efforts in the investigation and handling of cases involving the illegal recording and circulation of pirated movies.

