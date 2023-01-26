Home>>
China's exports of pickup trucks surge 65 pct in 2022
(Xinhua) 13:36, January 26, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's pickup truck exports surged 65 percent year on year in 2022, according to the China Passenger Car Association.
A total of 128,000 pickup trucks were exported in 2022, accounting for 25 percent of total pickup sales, said the association.
In December alone, China exported a total of 15,000 units of pickup trucks, up 70 percent year on year.
China's pickup truck sales dropped 26 percent year on year to 43,000 last month due to COVID-19 disruptions, said the association.
