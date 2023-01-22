China rallies past South Korea for women's curling gold at Winter World University Games

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- China rallied past South Korea 6-4 in the final in Lake Placid on Saturday to win the women's curling gold medal of the 31st Winter World University Games.

Falling behind 4-1 at halftime, the Chinese girls reaped at least one point in each of the next four ends for an amazing comeback win over the South Koreans, who had taken an 8-6 victory in their previous encounter in the round-robin preliminaries.

"We were planning to grab the lead at the beginning, but unfortunately we couldn't make it happen. After that, we just went all out to attack, and I think our determination helped us win," said China coach Yu Zuojun.

Earlier on Saturday, China claimed the silver medal in the women's 3,000 meters relay of short track speed skating with a time of four minutes and 14.642 seconds. South Korea was crowned with 4:12.557 with the bronze going to the United States.

