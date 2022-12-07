Poland receives 1st consignment of tanks, howitzers from S. Korea

Xinhua) 09:27, December 07, 2022

WARSAW, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Ten K2 tanks and 24 K9 self-propelled howitzers from South Korea were unloaded at the Polish port city of Gdynia on Tuesday in the presence of Polish President Andrzej Duda and Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

"Now the process of modernizing and strengthening the Polish army is physically occurring, not only through procurement but above all by the delivery from South Korea of K2 tanks and K9 howitzers for the Polish Army," the Polish Press Agency (PAP) quoted Duda as saying.

In July, Poland signed a contract with South Korea's heavy industry company Hyundai Rotem for a total of 1,000 K2 tanks and their Polonised K2PL version along with support vehicles, a training and logistics package, spare ammunition and technical support.

A framework agreement was also signed with Hanwha Defense for 672 K9A1 self-propelled howitzers and their Polonised K9PL version, also with support vehicles, training and logistics, ammunition and technical support.

In late August, an executive contract was signed for the delivery of 180 K2 tanks between 2022 and 2025, and of 212 K9 self-propelled gun-howitzers with delivery foreseen in 2022-2026.

