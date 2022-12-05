S.Korea's foreign reserves rebound in November

SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's foreign reserves rebounded in November due to the conversion value growth of non-U.S. dollar assets, central bank data showed Monday.

Foreign currency reserves stood at 416.1 billion U.S. dollars at the end of November, up 2.09 billion dollars from a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It marked the first rebound in four months as the weak dollar increased the conversion value of non-dollar assets.

The dollar index which gauges the dollar value versus six major peers declined 3.5 percent last month.

The country's foreign reserves were composed of 365.62 billion dollars of securities, 26.68 billion dollars of deposits, 14.65 billion dollars of special drawing rights, 4.79 billion dollars of gold bullion and 4.36 billion dollars of its reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

South Korea was the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign reserves at the end of October, with the position remaining unchanged from a month earlier.

