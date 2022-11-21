S.Korean president's approval rating falls to 33.4 pct: poll
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating fell 1.2 percentage points over the week to 33.4 percent last week, a weekly poll showed Monday.
The negative assessment of Yoon's conduct of state affairs gained 0.4 percentage point to 63.8 percent, according to local pollster Realmeter.
Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party came to 33.8 percent last week, down 2.3 percentage points from a week earlier.
The main liberal opposition Democratic Party's popularity rating rose 1.3 percentage points to 48.1 percent.
The minor progressive Justice Party won 4.0 percent of support score last week, up 0.8 percentage points from the previous week.
The results were based on a poll of 2,516 voters conducted from last Monday to Friday. It had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.
