Home>>
S.Korea, U.S. conduct joint air drills involving U.S. strategic bombers
(Xinhua) 10:25, November 20, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- South Korea and the United States on Saturday conducted joint air drills near the Korean Peninsula, involving two U.S. strategic bombers, Yonhap news agency reported citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
Two U.S. B-1B Lancer bombers made a sortie over South Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ), escorted by South Korean F-35A fighter jets and U.S. F-16 fighters, according to the Yonhap report.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. attorney general names special counsel in investigations relating to Trump
- Racial, ethnic inequities persist in U.S. amid strong economy, labor market: report
- U.S. gets set for higher-priced holiday season: media
- Prices of turkeys skyrocket in US amid high inflation
- Arming teachers can not prevent school violence: U.S. journal
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.