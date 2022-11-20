S.Korea, U.S. conduct joint air drills involving U.S. strategic bombers

Xinhua) 10:25, November 20, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- South Korea and the United States on Saturday conducted joint air drills near the Korean Peninsula, involving two U.S. strategic bombers, Yonhap news agency reported citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

Two U.S. B-1B Lancer bombers made a sortie over South Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ), escorted by South Korean F-35A fighter jets and U.S. F-16 fighters, according to the Yonhap report.

