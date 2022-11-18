Prices of turkeys skyrocket in US amid high inflation

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

CNN Business reported on Nov. 16 that Thanksgiving dinner will cost a whopping 20 percent more than it did last year, according to a new survey released by the American Farm Bureau Federation. The price of a 16-pound turkey is $28.96 on average this year, up 21 percent from 2021, according to the survey.

A poll released by the New York Times in mid-October indicated that inflation was the most severe problem facing the U.S. at present. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the consumer price index hit a 40-year high. The soaring prices have brought a great deal of pressure to the American people.

