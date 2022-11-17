Republicans to take control of U.S. House: media

Xinhua) 15:52, November 17, 2022

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Republicans will take control of the U.S. House of Representatives, according to media projections on Wednesday.

CNN is projecting Republicans to have won 218 seats out of all 435 House races, reaching the majority threshold, versus 208 for Democrats while nine elections are still too close to call.

NBC News has also projected Republicans to win control of the lower chamber on Capitol Hill.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)