U.S. Indigenous, Black children increasingly experiencing racism: study

Xinhua) 10:16, November 18, 2022

Members of the 23 Native Pueblos of the U.S. state of New Mexico, plus several tribes from the state of Arizona, celebrate the Inaugural Indigenous Peoples Day at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the United States, Oct. 14, 2019. (Photo by Richard Lakin/Xinhua)

Indigenous children experienced discrimination at rates ranging from 10.8 percent in 2016 to 15.7 percent in 2020, and Black children ranging from 9.69 percent in 2018 to 15.04 percent in 2020.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- A growing percentage of Indigenous and Black parents in the United States reported that their children have faced racist experiences, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a study published in the Journal of Osteopathic Medicine.

Indigenous children experienced discrimination at rates ranging from 10.8 percent in 2016 to 15.7 percent in 2020, and Black children ranging from 9.69 percent in 2018 to 15.04 percent in 2020, according to the report.

"There was an increase in reported racial incidents experienced by minority children from roughly 6.7 percent in 2016 to 9.3 percent by 2020," said the report.

Overall, 1,053 (out of 13,945, 6.7 percent) parents of minority children reported that their child had experienced discrimination at some point in their life in 2016. The percentage lowered slightly to 6.4 percent (478 out of 6,275) of parents in 2017, and steadily increased through 2020 to a high of 1,455 parents (out of 13,755, 9.3 percent).

Comparatively, 309 (out of 34,537, 1.0 percent) parents of White children reported their child experiencing discrimination in 2016; this increased by 0.7 points over this time period and peaked in 2020 at 1.7 percent (331 out of 27,411), according to the study.

The study looked at parental reporting of racist experiences their children faced between 2016 and 2020. Data came from the National Survey of Children's Health, a nationally representative survey directed by groups within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)