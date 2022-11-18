Pelosi says to step down as top Democrat in U.S. House

Xinhua) 08:35, November 18, 2022

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., the United States, on May 13, 2021. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

It's unclear who will lead House Democrats in the coming two years with Pelosi's departure from the leadership.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she's stepping down as top Democrat in the House of Representatives.

"I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress," Pelosi said in a floor speech at noon.

At the age of 82, Pelosi was re-elected this year to represent California's 12th congressional district in the House on Capitol Hill.

U.S. media outlets have projected Republicans will take control of the lower chamber after the 2022 midterm elections.

House Republicans on Tuesday nominated the current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to be House speaker.

Speaker is the political and parliamentary leader of the House, one of the two legislative bodies in the U.S. Congress.

Democrats will retain control of the U.S. Senate in the next Congress, which will convene for the first time on Jan. 3, 2023.

Public trust in Congress reached an all-time low, with only 7 percent of Americans expressing "a great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in it, according to a Gallup poll released this summer.

