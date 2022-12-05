S. Korean president's approval rating rises to 38.9 pct: poll

SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating climbed 2.5 percentage points over the week to 38.9 percent last week, a weekly poll showed Monday.

The negative assessment on Yoon's conduct of state affairs slipped 1.9 percentage points to 58.9 percent, according to local pollster Realmeter.

Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party came to 38.8 percent last week, up 2.0 percentage points from a week earlier.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party's popularity rating rose 0.5 percentage points to 46.0 percent.

The minor progressive Justice Party won 3.4 percent of support score last week, down 0.4 percentage points from the previous week.

The results were based on a poll of 2,507 voters conducted from last Monday to Friday. It had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.

