Tourists visit Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul
(Xinhua) 10:08, November 28, 2022
Tourists wearing traditional Hanbok dresses pose for photos at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
Staff members perform at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
Tourists take photos at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
Tourists wearing traditional Hanbok dresses pose for photos at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
Tourists wearing traditional Hanbok dresses are seen at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
Photos
