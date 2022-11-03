Coex Food Week 2022 kicks off in Seoul, South Korea

Xinhua) 09:12, November 03, 2022

Desserts are displayed during the Coex Food Week 2022 in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 2, 2022. The event kicked off in Seoul on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A chef makes desserts during the Coex Food Week 2022 in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 2, 2022. The event kicked off in Seoul on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2022 shows bread displayed during the Coex Food Week 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. The event kicked off in Seoul on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Desserts are displayed during the Coex Food Week 2022 in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 2, 2022. The event kicked off in Seoul on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

People take photos of the food displayed during the Coex Food Week 2022 in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 2, 2022. The event kicked off in Seoul on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

People visit the Coex Food Week 2022 in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 2, 2022. The event kicked off in Seoul on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)