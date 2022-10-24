We Are China

Autumn scenery of Seoul, South Korea

Xinhua) 09:15, October 24, 2022

Children play with soap bubbles at Namsan Park in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

This photo taken on Oct. 23, 2022 shows a soap bubble reflecting the Namsan Seoul Tower at Namsan Park in Seoul, South Korea. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

This photo taken on Oct. 23, 2022 shows the Namsan Seoul Tower amid autumn trees at Namsan Park in Seoul, South Korea. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

This photo taken on Oct. 23, 2022 shows a soap bubble reflecting the Namsan Seoul Tower at Namsan Park in Seoul, South Korea. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

This photo taken on Oct. 23, 2022 shows the Namsan Seoul Tower amid autumn trees at Namsan Park in Seoul, South Korea. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)