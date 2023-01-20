Calendar for Spring Festival: Steam Buns
The festive holiday atmosphere in China has gotten stronger since the beginning of the twelfth month of the lunar year, as Chinese people gear up for the upcoming Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year.
The countdown to the Spring Festival usually starts on the 23rd day of the twelfth month of the lunar year, when Chinese people get busier with preparations for the festival and observe traditional folk customs in the country.
People’s Daily Online will introduce you to a traditional folk custom of the Spring Festival via a poster every day.
On the 29th Day of the 12th Lunar Month, Steam Buns
According to tradition from ancient times, people can’t cook with fire during the first few days of the new year. Because of this, every family would make a lot of steamed buns on the 29th day of the twelfth lunar month. The family with the best buns is believed to have the most promising life in the coming year.
Photos
