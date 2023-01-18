Senior CPC official extends Spring Festival greetings to religious groups

(Xinhua) 09:33, January 18, 2023

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a symposium with leaders of national religious groups ahead of the Chinese New Year in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Tuesday extended Spring Festival greetings to religious personages and believers nationwide.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, extended his festive greetings at a symposium with leaders of national religious groups ahead of the Chinese New Year.

Wang spoke highly of the work of religious groups in 2022, calling on them to implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress in 2023, aligning themselves -- both in thought and action -- with these guiding principles as well as the decisions and plans made by the CPC Central Committee on religious affairs.

Thorough, extensive and tangible work should be done to ensure religions in China are Chinese in orientation, Wang said, noting that the religious sector has a principal role to play in the process.

Wang also urged China's religious groups to guard against risks and hidden dangers, adhere to independence and self-management, and safeguard the order in the sector as well as social harmony and stability.

Noting that religious groups are a bridge between the Party and the government and religious personages and believers, Wang asked relevant authorities to continue supporting the work of these groups and help solve their difficulties.

