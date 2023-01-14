Switzerland's Jungfrau expects more Chinese tourists

Xinhua) 09:46, January 14, 2023

GRINDELWALD, Switzerland, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The popular scenic spot and winter sports resort, Jungfrau in Switzerland, expects to attract more Chinese tourists and sports fans in the near future.

With China's recent optimization of its COVID-19 response and gradual restoration of Chinese citizens' overseas travel, Jungfrau has prepared for a surge in Chinese tourists this ski season.

"It's very important to give our most valuable customers from China a very special welcome. We have carved rabbits in ice because it's the Chinese Lunar [New] Year of the Rabbit. It's the first time," said Urs Kessler, chief executive officer (CEO) of Jungfraubahnen Management.

As the Chinese Spring Festival is around the corner, Chinese lanterns and custom-made illuminations will also be put up at Grindelwald Terminal, a new transportation hub for the three mountains in the Jungfrau ski region, to create a festive atmosphere.

"I strongly believe that China has incredible potential for the future. That's the reason why we have these promotions," Kessler said.

He has even cooperated with a Chinese food company to open a noodle restaurant at the center of the Grindelwald Terminal.

"I think we have a great future and we received great help from Jungfrau. We've prepared different flavored noodles for every guest from Asia," said Michael Shi, CEO of Lototravel, who opened King Noodle Bar last month in the terminal.

In 2002, the Jungfrau signed a sister-mountain relationship with Huangshan, a mountain range in southern Anhui Province in east China.

Jungfrau, meaning maiden or virgin in German, has long been known in China for its breathtaking view. At "Jungfraujoch -- Top of Europe," the highest railway station in Europe at the altitude of 3,454 meters above sea level, the landscape of Switzerland, France, Germany and Italy can be viewed simultaneously.

To better serve the tourists, a new cableway was upgraded in 2020. It shortens travel time up to "Jungfraujoch -- Top of Europe" from 1.5 hours to 45 minutes.

Jungfrau is also famous for its world-class skiing tracks, including the longest downhill piste in World Cup races of the International Ski Federation (FIS). Three FIS World Cups will be held there this weekend.

"We try to invite skiers from China to our region to explore and develop new programs here," Kessler said.

Ski-loving Chinese are a new target of Jungfrau as winter sports are becoming more popular in the Asian country.

Jungfrau is trying to make skiing easier for Chinese skiers, as well as for those from South Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia.

"I think the most important is to make skiing as easy as possible for everybody. You come in the morning and then you get the whole equipment here and get into the sport," Kessler said.

Jungfrau is one of the main summits of the Bernese Alps at a height of 4,158 meters above sea level. In 2001, UNESCO listed the Swiss Alps Jungfrau-Aletsch a World Heritage Site.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)