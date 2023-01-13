Lao Airlines to launch more flights to welcome Chinese tourists

Xinhua) 10:47, January 13, 2023

VIENTIANE, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- As China eases COVID-19 restrictions, Lao Airlines plans to operate more flights to welcome Chinese tourists to the Southeast Asia country.

Additional flights are expected to come into operation in February or March, local transportation media AeroLaos on Thursday quoted Director of Lao Airlines' Commercial Department Noudeng Chanthaphasouk as saying.

"We have sent a request to China saying that we would like to operate daily flights to Kunming, as well as to other destinations, and are waiting for a response," he said.

Lao Airlines currently operates three flights a week from Lao capital Vientiane to Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

In its request, Lao Airlines suggested additional flights from Lao capital Vientiane to Guangzhou, Shanghai, Chengdu, Changzhou and Hangzhou.

The airline also plans to increase the number of flights from northern Laos' Luang Prabang and southern Laos' Champasak to China, according to the report.

