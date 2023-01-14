Chinese EVs shine at 2023 Brussels Motor Show

Xinhua) 09:40, January 14, 2023

BRUSSELS, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- A fleet of luxury electric vehicles (EV) from Chinese manufacturers were showcased for the first time this week at the 100th Brussels Motor Show, which opened its doors to industry professionals and media on Friday.

Boosted by the European Union's green transformation policy, sales of EVs in Europe have been increasing in recent years. And Chinese EVs have proved popular among European buyers due to their competitive prices and high quality.

Build Your Dreams (BYD), the Chinese electric car manufacturer and inventor of the 3.0 blade battery, revealed three new models at the show.

"With our design, technology, services and dealer partners, BYD will try to stand out and provide the best possible experience for European consumers," said Mike Belinfante, spokesperson for BYD Europe.

The new X55 from Beijing Automobile (BAIC) was also officially unveiled at the show, and will be launched in Europe in February. Belgian car dealer OneAutomotive has introduced multiple models from BAIC Motor and DFSK (Dongfeng Sokon) to the markets in Belgium and Luxembourg over the last two years.

A OneAutomotive employee said: "In the past two years, the import volume of these two brands of cars has grown steadily. Chinese cars are not only good quality, but also designed to meet the needs of European consumers."

SERES Group released its new model SERES 5 SUV on Friday, while carmaker MG exhibited its MG4 and MG EHS models.

The 100th Brussels Motor Show is the first live edition since the start of the pandemic three years ago, and will open its doors to the public from Jan. 14 to 22.

Over 50 car brands are being showcased, which equal to roughly 95 percent of the Belgian automobile market.

Many models are being unveiled for the first time in Belgium, as well as at European and global level, and 15 historic car models spanning 100 years since the first Brussels Motor Show are also on display. These historical models were selected by experts based on their lasting contribution to technological and societal innovation.

Meanwhile, visitors will also be entertained by an LED and laser show on the facade of the Palais 5 building at the Brussels Expo Center.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)