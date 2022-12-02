Chinese-made EVs shine at Thailand motor show

Xinhua) 09:15, December 02, 2022

Visitors view an electric vehicle exhibited during the Thailand International Motor Expo 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

BANGKOK, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Thailand International Motor Expo, which kicked off on Thursday, has drawn a number of Chinese automakers showcasing their latest electric vehicle (EV) models.

With new EV incentives being effective for over six months, the country's EV market has seen a round of rapid development due to significant tax reductions and subsidies.

At this year's expo, major international brands have taken EVs as their exhibit highlights, with nearly half of the pure EV models being Chinese brands.

Debutant to the Thai market, Ora Grand Cat by Great Wall Motor (GWM) attracted crowds of visitors with its novel and fashionable look.

GWM brought a total of seven models to the show, including three pure EV models, as well as best-selling vehicles such as the Haval H6 Hybrid, which was used as one of the official logistic vehicles for the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in November.

Since establishing a plant in Thailand in late 2020, GWM has launched five hybrid and pure EV models, meeting diverse local needs such as different price spectrums, President of GWM ASEAN and Thailand Elliot Zhang told Xinhua.

He added that the company is devising battery and parts supporting strategy, and planning to localize the production of pure EVs from 2024 onwards.

SAIC Thailand has brought nine models to the exhibition, including three pure EVs, among which the MG4 is the first rear-wheel drive electric vehicle launched in the Southeast Asian market.

According to the Chinese carmaker, the new model can provide better driving experience compared with similar models in terms of control and stability, and has earned positive reviews from many local testers.

BYD, another Chinese EV maker which announced an investment in Thailand in September, introduced its first pure EV model ATTO 3 in the country.

Hozon Auto, just entering Thailand this year, presented three pure EVs, including the NETA V, which went on sale in August and has received more than 6,000 orders so far.

The annual motor expo, which runs through Dec. 12, has attracted 35 carmakers and 17 motorcycle brands from more than 10 countries and regions.

This photo taken on Dec. 1, 2022 shows the vintage cars exhibited during the Thailand International Motor Expo 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

A man tries a motorcycle during the Thailand International Motor Expo 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

This photo taken on Dec. 1, 2022 shows a motorcycle reflected in a mirror during the Thailand International Motor Expo 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)