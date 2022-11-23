Chinese EV maker Leapmotor launches car sales in Israel

Xinhua) 10:54, November 23, 2022

JERUSALEM, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese car manufacturer Leapmotor on Tuesday started selling electric cars in Israel through the Israeli car dealership Metro Motor.

At a launch event held by the Israeli importer in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, which was attended by Leapmotor representatives, the Chinese car manufacturer's electric T03 model was unveiled.

The T03 is an electric city car with a driving range of up to 280 km, a maximum speed of 140 km/h, a battery capacity of 41.27-kWh, and fast charging from 30 percent to 80 percent in 36 minutes.

Leapmotor was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in the city of Hangzhou in eastern China.

It internally develops all its key hardware and software across the core systems and electronic components of its cars with in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities, the Chinese company said on its website.

