Home>>
Sri Lanka to invite investors for setting up oil refinery in Hambantota
(Xinhua) 11:23, January 11, 2023
COLOMBO, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's cabinet of ministers authorized the Ministry of Power and Energy to call for expressions of interest to set up an export-oriented oil refinery in Hambantota, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena told journalists in Colombo that many foreign investors are interested in establishing an export-oriented oil refinery in the southern district of Hambanthota.
He said that Minster of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera will provide an in-depth description of the project within the week. Wijesekera will then call for detailed proposals from investors who meet the fundamental qualifications, Gunawardena said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.