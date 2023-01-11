Sri Lanka to invite investors for setting up oil refinery in Hambantota

Xinhua) 11:23, January 11, 2023

COLOMBO, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's cabinet of ministers authorized the Ministry of Power and Energy to call for expressions of interest to set up an export-oriented oil refinery in Hambantota, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena told journalists in Colombo that many foreign investors are interested in establishing an export-oriented oil refinery in the southern district of Hambanthota.

He said that Minster of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera will provide an in-depth description of the project within the week. Wijesekera will then call for detailed proposals from investors who meet the fundamental qualifications, Gunawardena said.

