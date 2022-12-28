152 Sri Lankans rescued on seas return from Vietnam

Xinhua) 17:03, December 28, 2022

COLOMBO, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Organization for Migration have facilitated the return of 152 Sri Lankans who were among the 302 individuals rescued on seas near Vietnam recently, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 152 people were brought back to Sri Lanka through a chartered flight from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on Tuesday, the ministry said.

The boat these people were aboard capsized off the coast of Vietnam on Nov. 8, according to media reports.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)