Molten 'iron flower' fireworks

(People's Daily App) 14:43, January 10, 2023

A traditional "iron flower" fireworks show lit up the sky of Xuzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Craftsmen create dazzling sparks with molten iron, a part of China's intangible cultural heritage with centuries of history.

