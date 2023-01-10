China calls for full implementation of resolution on cross-border aid deliveries into Syria

Representatives vote on a draft resolution during a UN Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, on Jan. 9, 2023. (Manuel Elias/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Monday called for efforts to ensure the full and effective implementation of the Security Council resolution on cross-border aid deliveries into Syria.

The Security Council on Monday adopted Resolution 2672 to confirm the re-authorization of the cross-border mechanism for another six months, till July 10, 2023.

China hopes that the Security Council and relevant UN agencies will seize the opportunity of the extension to comprehensively sum up the experience and shortcomings in the implementation of Resolution 2642 in the past six months, so as to ensure the full and effective implementation of Resolution 2672 and make greater contributions to continuously improving the humanitarian situation of all Syrians, said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

The sovereignty of Syria and the ownership of the Syrian government must be fully respected, he said.

"Cross-border assistance is a temporary arrangement made under special circumstances, and should ultimately transition, in an orderly manner, to cross-line assistance, so that the latter will become the main channel for humanitarian assistance to Syria," he said in an explanation of vote.

To this end, the frequency and the size of convoys of cross-line assistance in Northwest Syria must be significantly increased, and cross-line assistance to the Rukban refugee camp on the border with Jordan should resume as early as possible, he said.

All parties should ensure adequate supplies and funding for cross-line assistance and step up coordination with relevant parties, in particular the parties in de facto control of Northwest Syria, so as to effectively improve the access environment for cross-line assistance, he added.

Vigorous efforts must be made for quality and efficiency gains in early-recovery projects, said Zhang.

At present, the overall funding for early-recovery projects needs to be improved. Early-recovery projects in different sectors are seeing mixed progress, and there are major differences in project implementation among different regions. China urges all donors to put the well-being of all Syrians first and promptly and properly resolve these problems, he said.

The removal of explosive remnants of war is important for restoring the normal work and life of the Syrian people, and should be included in the scope of early recovery as quickly as possible, he said.

Unilateral sanctions impede humanitarian access in Syria and restrict its access to humanitarian resources, running counter to the humanitarian efforts by the Security Council and the international community. China once again urges the relevant countries to immediately and fully lift the unilateral sanctions on Syria, said Zhang.

