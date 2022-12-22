Chinese envoy calls for respect for Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called for respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In remarks at a UN Security Council briefing on Syria, Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said the security situation in Syria has been turbulent for some time. Türkiye has repeatedly pounded northern Syria with airstrikes and artillery shelling, and continues to threaten to launch ground actions. Israel has frequently attacked targets within Syria.

"Syria is a sovereign state. Any military operations on its soil without the consent of the Syrian government, whatever the pretext, would constitute a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Geng said.

"We call on Türkiye and Israel to immediately cease cross-border attacks and find solutions through dialogue and consultation. Illegal presence of foreign troops in the Syrian territory must also end," he said.

The proper settlement of the Syrian issue, at the end of the day, can only be achieved through political means. The sooner a political solution materializes, the earlier the people will be relieved from their suffering, he said.

Cross-border aid delivery was an interim arrangement in response to special circumstances. Eventually, it has to transition to cross-line aid delivery. The international community must advance cross-line aid with the same vigor given to cross-border aid, said Geng.

Priority must be given to the assurances of supplies and funding for cross-line aid, with close coordination with all parties so that it will become the primary channel of humanitarian relief for Syria, he said.

Geng called on donors to put the well-being of the entire Syrian population first, provide sufficient financial support with no strings attached to early-recovery projects, and ensure even-handed delivery of such projects across Syria.

Explosive remnants of war have taken a heavy toll on the normal life and work of the Syrian people. China hopes the relevant operations will be incorporated into the early-recovery program without delay, he said.

Unilateral sanctions and excessive enforcement run counter to the efforts of the Security Council and the international community in improving humanitarian access and increasing humanitarian resources in Syria. China, once again, calls on the countries concerned to lift unilateral sanctions against Syria without delay, he said.

