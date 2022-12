We Are China

In pics: daily life in Damascus, Syria

Xinhua) 11:08, December 01, 2022

People walk down the street in Damascus, capital of Syria, Nov. 30, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Birds drink water at a lake in Damascus, capital of Syria, Nov. 30, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

