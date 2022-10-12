Home>>
Syria slams U.S. oil plunder "act of piracy": Iranian media
(Xinhua) 08:48, October 12, 2022
TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Syria has denounced the ongoing U.S. plunder of oil from its territory as an "act of piracy and an attempt to return to the colonial era," Iranian state-run Press TV reported.
The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates tweeted Saturday that the U.S. smuggling of oil and transferring to neighboring Iraq were a violation of international law and the UN Charter, calling the United Nations Security Council to condemn such acts, Press TV cited Syria's official news agency SANA as saying.
Syria's condemnation came a day after the U.S. forces sent 50 tankers of stolen oil from Syria's northeastern province of Hasakah toward U.S. bases in neighboring Iraq, according to SANA.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- UN envoy for Syria says migrant boat incident devastating
- Chinese embassy donates electric wheelchairs to disabled Syrians
- U.S. sanctions have "catastrophic effects" on peoples: Syrian FM
- U.S. forces continue to steal Syrian oil: state media
- U.S. helicopter targets pro-Iran militia in Syria: monitor
- U.S. airstrikes in E. Syria kill 6 fighters: war monitor
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.