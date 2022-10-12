Syria slams U.S. oil plunder "act of piracy": Iranian media

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Syria has denounced the ongoing U.S. plunder of oil from its territory as an "act of piracy and an attempt to return to the colonial era," Iranian state-run Press TV reported.

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates tweeted Saturday that the U.S. smuggling of oil and transferring to neighboring Iraq were a violation of international law and the UN Charter, calling the United Nations Security Council to condemn such acts, Press TV cited Syria's official news agency SANA as saying.

Syria's condemnation came a day after the U.S. forces sent 50 tankers of stolen oil from Syria's northeastern province of Hasakah toward U.S. bases in neighboring Iraq, according to SANA.

