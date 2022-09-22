Chinese embassy donates electric wheelchairs to disabled Syrians

Xinhua) 09:10, September 22, 2022

DAMASCUS, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Syria on Wednesday donated a batch of electric wheelchairs for Syrians who were left disabled during the Syrian crisis.

Muhammad Seif al-Deen, minister of social affairs and labor, and Yang Xu, Chinese charge d'affaires to Syria, attended the delivery ceremony, where both sides hailed the deep-rooted relationship between Syria and China.

The Syrian minister thanked the ongoing Chinese assistance to help alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people, adding that his ministry will distribute the chairs to beneficiaries.

For his side, Yang stressed that China will be offering more assistance to Syria in the future.

"The Syrian people are our friends, and it's our duty (to help)," Yang told reporters.

Since the onset of the Syrian crisis in 2011, China has been providing humanitarian aid to the Syrian people including food and medical supplies.

