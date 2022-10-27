We Are China

Israeli missile hits Damascus

Xinhua) 16:08, October 27, 2022

DAMASCUS, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- A new Israeli missile strike hit Damascus after midnight Wednesday, the state-run SANA news agency said.

According to SANA, Syrian air defenses intercepted several Israeli missiles as people in the capital heard several powerful explosions.

It was the second strike in two days.

On Monday, Israel hit Syrian military sites around the capital, causing damage and injuring one soldier.

