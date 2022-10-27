Home>>
Israeli missile hits Damascus
(Xinhua) 16:08, October 27, 2022
DAMASCUS, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- A new Israeli missile strike hit Damascus after midnight Wednesday, the state-run SANA news agency said.
According to SANA, Syrian air defenses intercepted several Israeli missiles as people in the capital heard several powerful explosions.
It was the second strike in two days.
On Monday, Israel hit Syrian military sites around the capital, causing damage and injuring one soldier.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- UN envoy appeals for political progress toward resolving Syrian crisis
- Several soldiers killed in explosion near Syrian capital
- 4th century "rare" Roman mosaic floor unearthed in Syria's Homs
- Syria slams U.S. oil plunder "act of piracy": Iranian media
- UN envoy for Syria says migrant boat incident devastating
- U.S. sanctions have "catastrophic effects" on peoples: Syrian FM
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.